First responders in the extreme cold

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 5:26 PM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2019 5:26 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

60%. as the cold weather settles in.. emergencies can't and won't take a break. and neither will first responders. that includes firefighers. from response times to reaction times.. extreme temperatures make things a bit more difficult for those on the front line. terre haute assistant fire chief norm loudermilk says the dangers connected to fighting fires are nearly endless. but when you add in cold weather.. those risks are elevated even more. "you know, the fire's gotten big and even those the fire may be warm, it's going to be put out and immediately, you know, that water that's dripping down on the fireman's coat are going to be freezing and it gets to the point where you can't even move your arms because the coats are so frozen." "loudermilk" says the best way to help firefighters is to practice good fire prevention. that includes having a working smoke alarm and "close
