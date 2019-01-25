Clear
Woman accused of stealing donation box from Hardee's

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 5:23 PM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2019 5:23 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

florida. police need your help tracking down a woman accused of stealing from charity. that's this afternoon's crime alert. if you can.. stop what you're doing and take a look at your screen. terre haute police say "this" woman recently stole a "saint jude's" donation box fro hardee's. that's at "2"-hundred north third street. if you know "who" or "where" this woman is.. you're urged to contact detective rick decker. detective rick decker. his number is there on your screen. 812-244-22-74.
