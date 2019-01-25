Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Additional charges in Terre Haute abuse case

Additional charges in Terre Haute abuse case

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 5:21 PM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2019 5:21 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Additional charges in Terre Haute abuse case

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to come down soon. we have new information for you tonight in a child neglect case involving a terre haute couple. "holly cota" and "scott edwards" now face additional charges in the reported abuse of a "14"-month-old baby named cameron. the duo appeared in court this morning. cota is cameron's mother. she now faces charges of obstruction of justice and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. edwards is cota's boyfriend. he faces charges of aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. we first told you about the case on tuesday. experts determined cameron's tongue was split using a tool.. most likely scissors. investigators also say the child had several bruises and other injuries. police say edwards was watching cameron at the time. a judge set jury trial dates for june in
Terre Haute
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 8°
Robinson
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Indianapolis
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 8°
Rockville
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 8°
Casey
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 10°
Brazil
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 8°
Marshall
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 8°
Light Snow Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vermillion County Jail Overcrowding

Image

Indiana community mourns the loss of retired fire chief

Image

Police shut down suspected puppy mill in Martin County

Image

First responders in the extreme cold

Image

Woman accused of stealing donation box from Hardee's

Image

Additional charges in Terre Haute abuse case

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

New details on overpass coming to intersection on the north side of Terre Haute

Image

Blessing Tree helps community members in need stay warm

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational