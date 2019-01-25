Speech to Text for Additional charges in Terre Haute abuse case

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to come down soon. we have new information for you tonight in a child neglect case involving a terre haute couple. "holly cota" and "scott edwards" now face additional charges in the reported abuse of a "14"-month-old baby named cameron. the duo appeared in court this morning. cota is cameron's mother. she now faces charges of obstruction of justice and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. edwards is cota's boyfriend. he faces charges of aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. we first told you about the case on tuesday. experts determined cameron's tongue was split using a tool.. most likely scissors. investigators also say the child had several bruises and other injuries. police say edwards was watching cameron at the time. a judge set jury trial dates for june in