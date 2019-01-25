Clear
Friday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 1:53 PM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2019 2:29 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Friday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it'll still be windy and cold this afternoon, with clouds moving in as the day goes on. mainly cloudy tonight and it looks like some snow will begin to blow around later tonight. accumulations don't look to be an issue. lows tonight drop to 15. then, a few blasts of snow look likely again tomorrow. highs tomorrow at 27.
Terre Haute
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 9°
Robinson
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 6°
Rockville
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 9°
Casey
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 7°
Brazil
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 9°
Marshall
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 9°
Sunny first; clouds increasing. Snow Possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

