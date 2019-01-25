Speech to Text for Friday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it'll still be windy and cold this afternoon, with clouds moving in as the day goes on. mainly cloudy tonight and it looks like some snow will begin to blow around later tonight. accumulations don't look to be an issue. lows tonight drop to 15. then, a few blasts of snow look likely again tomorrow. highs tomorrow at 27.