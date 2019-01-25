Speech to Text for New details on overpass coming to intersection on the north side of Terre Haute

apparent reference to declaring a national emergency. the mayor of terre haute announced new renderings for an overpass at the intersection of 13th and 8th avenue. last month---news 10 spoke to "alantis aquatic gardens." the business sits right at **this intersection. news 10's abby kirk caught back up with the owner. who **now** says the future of his business is unknown. she has more live from 8th avenue and 13th street. jon, alia--- **check this out... this business has everything for animal lovers.... in fact some may call it a "hidden gem" of terre haute! as they have_ animals....to interact with. the owner---bill heyman---says some people drive "2" hours to come see this place. and that's whos joining this morning. it's been while since we've last talked to you. ***closing of business? *** potential, good for city? ***re-locate? now it will be a long time before work on the intersection does take place. right now the city plans to begin construction in 2020. we've learned new details about an overpass that is on it's way to the northside of terre haute. it will be located at 13th st and 8th avenue. that's where we find news 10's abby kirk this morning. abby, tell us what you've learned. *** to give you an idea--- this intersection at 13th and 8th avenue---is near i-s-u's campus and union hospital... this railroad runs right through the intersection. the mayor says he wants to build an overpass. thanks to grant money---this project will be possible. now---this is new. ***take a look at this photo ---city officials released it yesterday. this is what they are thinking. the two streets----almost just "raised" up ----creating a overpass. nearly 50 to 60 trains go through **here** a day. several ambulances use **this** route to get to union hospital. when emergency hits----time is of the essence for these folks. putting an overpass **here*** will not only be beneficial for first-responders ---but---drivers as well. one woman i spoke to says this has been a long time coming. they mayor says if all goes according to plan, construction on the overpass could begin in 20-20. reporting live in terre haute, ak,