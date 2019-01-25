Clear

Blessing Tree helps community members in need stay warm

The blessing tree has hats, gloves, scarves, and blankets underneath them. Everything is free for those who need it this winter.

A past

or of a local church challenged members to do something impactful within the community.

Faye Adamson of Terre Haute decided to help people stay warm this winter.

Adamson placed hats, gloves, scarves, and blankets underneath them, everything is free for those who need it this winter.

Faye says she doesn’t want any thanks this is simply her way of giving back.

"You know well some people say well how do you know the people that need em are the ones that are really getting them, and I’m like I just leave that up to God, I let him direct people through other people to here and I don't govern it.”

Image

