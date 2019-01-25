All You Need to Know for Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a severe weather alert - you're waking up to dangerously cold weather. not only are temperatures in the single digits, but the wind is causing it too feel even colder. storm team 10's eric stidman is in the weather center with what you need to know before you head out. the coldest air of 2019 is here - and will be with us through noon. the wind chill will feel below zero until later today. mainly sunny though. a high at 21. a little light snow looks possible tonight, lows drop to 15. then, a few blasts of snow look likely again tomorrow, but accumulations will be slim. highs tomorrow at 27. and due to the weather - vigo county schools are operating on a two-hour delay this morning. you can see the complete list at wthitv.com.

hundreds of thousands of federal workers are missing a second paycheck today. this as the partial government shutdown moves into its 35th day. house speaker nancy pelosi rejected the idea of a down payment on president trump's border wall as a way to re-open the federal government. the president floated the idea at the white house after the senate voted down two bills, one from each party, that would break the impasse. a spokesperson for minority leader chuck schumer said democrats have made clear they will not support funding

happening today - "j-p stop n shop" in terre haute is offering free food to all federal employees. you can find it on prairieton road behind the honey creek mall. employees can get a free breakfast, lunch, and a snack with a fountain drink for free. in order to receive the deal today - all you have to do is bring your i-d and sign the receipt.

the sycamore food pantry is now open on the indiana state university campus. the pantry provides food.. toiletries and even recipe cards. its available for students and their families. united campus ministries and catholic charities partnered in making the pantry possible.

rebecca pryor faces several charges after police say she fought officers! indiana state police say they found there was an active warrant for her as they were making a traffic stop. as she was being placed under arrest.. police say "pryor" tried to punch and bite a trooper - and kicked another in the chest. police say "pryor" tried to jump out of a squad car as she was being taken to the vigo county jail. at the jail.. police report jail staff were also battered by "pryor".

we've learned new details about an overpass that is on it's way to the northside of terre haute. it will be located at 13th st and 8th avenue. that's where we find news 10's abby kirk this morning. abby, tell us what you've learned. . *** to give you an idea--- this intersection at 13th and 8th avenue---is near i-s-u's campus and union hospital... this railroad runs right through the intersection. the mayor says he wants to build an overpass. thanks to grant money---this project will be possible. now---this is new. ***take a look at this photo ---city officials released it yesterday. this is what they are thinking. the two streets----almost just "raised" up ----creating an overpass. nearly 50 to 60 trains go through **here** a day. several ambulances use **this** route to get to union hospital. when the emergency hits----time is of the essence for these folks. putting an overpass **here*** will not only be beneficial for first-responders ---but---drivers as well. one woman i spoke to says this has been a long time coming. they mayor says if all goes according to plan, construction on the overpass could begin in 20-20. reporting live in terre haute, ak, news 10.