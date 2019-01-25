Clear
Cold and windy. Dangerous wind chill. High: 20°

Areas of high pressure are over Texas and the central plains. This will keep the sky sunny for the first part of your Friday, but as the highs move east, clouds will begin to stream in. From there, an unsettled weekend is upon us.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 6:12 AM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2019 6:26 AM

Friday: Morning sunshine possible, then becoming cloudy. Cold and windy. Dangerous wind chill. High: 20°

Friday night: Cloudy and not as cold. Some light snow possible. Low: 15°

Saturday: Staying cloudy. Light snow possible. High: 26°

Detailed Forecast: Areas of high pressure are over Texas and the central plains. This will keep the sky sunny for the first part of your Friday, but as the highs move east, clouds will begin to stream in. From there, an unsettled weekend is upon us. Saturday and Sunday will both bring chances for snow, but if we see any accumulations at all, they look to be minor. By Monday, temperatures warm up a little bit but a rain/snow mix looks possible.

Terre Haute
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -8°
Robinson
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: -6°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: -13°
Rockville
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -8°
Casey
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -9°
Brazil
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -8°
Marshall
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -8°
