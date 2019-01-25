Speech to Text for Luncheon

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

over parke heritage... today the kiwanis club of terre haute held their annual ihsaa girls basketball sectional luncheon... coaches and adminstrators from the 3a northview and 4a terre haute south sectional were on hand at rick's smokehouse to talk about the upcoming state tourney.... the coaches messages to their teams are simple right now.....don't worry about what's happened so far this year because next week is what counts! <<preach to team all the time, its your second chance. had a good season so far and looking to carry into over into sectional. records out the window. it's a new season starting tuesday. whoever playing well at that time will come out on top. tell girls they get 24 practice games before tourney time. its that time. everything is zero-zero. throw it up. win or you go home. regular season really doesn't matter anymore. kids are excited. energy in practiced cranked up. great time of