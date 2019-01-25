Speech to Text for North Central

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in six years... north central was hosting parke heritage... good defense by courtney williams....she gets the steal and pulls of the reverse on the other end....williams had 17 for north central... freshman hannah o'brien does a great job of saving this ball from going out of bounds for parke heritage....antoher freshman in grace ramsey scores off the tremendous hustle to tie the game at 29 in the third... averi davidson is left open in the corner....the north central sharpshooter tickles the twine..... davidson had 17.....north central picks up the home win 56-47