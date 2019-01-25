Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

North Central

Lady T-Birds beat Parke Heritage

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 11:44 PM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2019 11:44 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for North Central

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in six years... north central was hosting parke heritage... good defense by courtney williams....she gets the steal and pulls of the reverse on the other end....williams had 17 for north central... freshman hannah o'brien does a great job of saving this ball from going out of bounds for parke heritage....antoher freshman in grace ramsey scores off the tremendous hustle to tie the game at 29 in the third... averi davidson is left open in the corner....the north central sharpshooter tickles the twine..... davidson had 17.....north central picks up the home win 56-47
Terre Haute
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -3°
Robinson
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -2°
Indianapolis
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -1°
Rockville
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -3°
Casey
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -11°
Brazil
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -3°
Marshall
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -3°
Windy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Luncheon

Image

North Central

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Linton

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Vigo County Parks to Hold Learning Events Instead of Pancake Breakfast

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Sycamore Food Pantry open for students

Image

Terre Haute gas station to offer free food to federal employees

Image

Hamilton Center and overcoming addiction

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational