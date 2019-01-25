Speech to Text for North Vermillion

they also go seven and ohh to win the swiac for the second year in a row... north vermillion was going for win number 21 on the season....lady falcons on the road at west vigo... grace likens, spins and hits the turnaround jumper....west vigo trailed by nine in the second quarter.... north vermillion gets the ball inside....ashton steinbrenner gets the hoop and harm...she had nine points... steinbrenner later returns the favor....she shares the rock with car-e balding who banks two off the glass.... north vermillion wins big 48-19.....the lady falcons improve to 21-2....their 21 wins are the most in the regular season