Linton

Lady Miners beat WRV

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 11:43 PM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2019 11:43 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

the linton girls basketball team had a chance tonight to make history... a win and the lady miners would record back to back 20 win seasons for the first time in program history... senior night at linton as they entertained wrv.... lady wolverines sydney stahl catches and shoots.....she splashes home the three ball... linton goes to their star vanessa shafford....no double team is stopping her...the linton sophomore had 19 points and nine rebounds... this sophomore class at linton is special...they have another big time talent in aubrey burgess...she buries three of her 17...... linton wins 61-45....the lady miners make history recording back to back 20 win seasons for the first time in school history... they also go seven and ohh to win the swiac for the second year in a row... north
