Thursday Late Forecast

vigo county park officials say an annual event will "not" happen this year. storm team 10's brady harp caught up with park officials today. he has more about why there will be no pancake breakfast this year. < vigo county park officials tell me they are not holding a pancake breakfast this year. instead they say they want people out here at prairie creek park learning how the syrup gets made. adam grossman: "this department's decision for pancake breakfast as a whole is we are here for education. we want to educate the public about the parks and get people out in the wilderness when we can." vigo county park officials say enough education wasn't happening at the annual pancake breakfast. they say instead of holding this breakfast this year - they will be holding several different educational events at prairie creek park. prairie creek park is where officials harvest sap and prepare syrup. laura maloney: "identification tapping, boiling, filtration, the whole shebang." officials say the goal with these events will be to teach the public how to harvest sap and create syrup from maple trees on their own. maloney: "family scavenger hunt which will be a lot of fun for people to come out the prize is a quart of maple syrup that they will get the opportunity to bottle it themselves." park officials say they have heard from some disappointed people about no breakfast this year but they hope more people will come out to these events instead through february and march. grossman: "we have some dissappointed people for sure. it was a thing people were looking forward to a long time but we hope this new adventure will go well." the first event is february 6th. it will be a hike through prairie creek park showing and explaining syrup lines. in vigo county - brady harp - storm team 10.>