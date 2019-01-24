Speech to Text for Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

damaged by the winds. a wabash valley sheriff has a strong message for drivers. he says -- already this year -- three officers have been killed in the line of duty because other drivers were not paying attention. news 10's heather good rode along with the clark county, illinois sheriff today to find out more. < flashing lights and neon vests are not enough to ensure people working along the side of the road make it home at the end of their shift. now one illinois sheriff says there are steps you must take to avoid a horrible accident. nats: "go ahead three..." clark county sheriff bill brown says drivers need to move over... and slow down... when they see those flashing lights along the side of the road. illinois is one of many states with a move over law. it requires drivers move into another lane if they can... or at least slow down. i rode along with sheriff brown to see if drivers would move over during a stop on interstate 70. a deputy pulled this car over for a headlight out. covered: "our officer has done a passenger side approach he is not on the driver's side of the car right now. that's just another way as law enforcement we have tried to make ourselves safer." we watched as semis and cars switched lanes. sheriff brown says, "right now what i'm seeing is fantastic. if this happened all the time, this would be a good thing. unfortunately it's not what happens all the time and that's why we're losing officers across this country." earlier this month... an illinois state police trooper was killed in the line of duty... when a car hit him as he was working another crash. just last weekend... a semi collided with an indiana state police trooper's car with the trooper inside. luckily... he walked away with only minor cuts and bruises. trooper tammy welborn says, "a lot of times people say oh i just didn't see you there and again, they're getting into that auto pilot mode which is a little bit scary when someone can go right next to you and not see you at all at 70 miles per hour." sheriff brown says this stop was a good one. each driver followed the law and it means his deputy is that much closer to making it home alive. covered: "if it was like this all the time we would not have officers getting killed in roadside accidents." officers say to avoid distractions wihile driving and that includes your cellphone. in clark county, heather good, news 10.