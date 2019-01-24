Speech to Text for Sycamore Food Pantry open for students

recipt. indiana state university students now have a new option for food on campus... the "sycamore food pantry" is now open for business. university leaders celebrated with a ribbon cutting today. the pantry provides food.. toiletries and even recipe cards.. its available for students...and thier families. organizers say it'll make a big difference. "we realize its not just the students that are impacted.. but their dependents and their families as well. and we just want to create a supportive enviornment to make sure that our students thrive and succeed here at indiana state university." all funding for the pantry comes from the office of student affairs. united campus ministries and catholic charities partnered in making