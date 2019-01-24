Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sycamore Food Pantry open for students

Sycamore Food Pantry open for students

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 6:22 PM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2019 6:22 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Sycamore Food Pantry open for students

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

recipt. indiana state university students now have a new option for food on campus... the "sycamore food pantry" is now open for business. university leaders celebrated with a ribbon cutting today. the pantry provides food.. toiletries and even recipe cards.. its available for students...and thier families. organizers say it'll make a big difference. "we realize its not just the students that are impacted.. but their dependents and their families as well. and we just want to create a supportive enviornment to make sure that our students thrive and succeed here at indiana state university." all funding for the pantry comes from the office of student affairs. united campus ministries and catholic charities partnered in making
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 12°
Robinson
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 12°
Indianapolis
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 11°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 12°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 5°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 12°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 12°
Windy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sycamore Food Pantry open for students

Image

Terre Haute gas station to offer free food to federal employees

Image

Hamilton Center and overcoming addiction

Image

PACE offers cervical cancer screenings

Image

A dangerously windy night ahead, Kevin breaks down the forecast

Image

Hoosier students and dual credit

Image

ISP receives Bolt for the Heart donation

Image

Terre Haute's Mayor talks about the city's future

Image

Terre Haute woman enters plea in connection to murder case

Image

Vigo County woman accused of attacking police

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana cigarette tax hike, legal marijuana bids stalling