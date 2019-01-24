Clear
Terre Haute gas station to offer free food to federal employees

Terre Haute gas station to offer free food to federal employees

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 6:20 PM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2019 6:20 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

start of the 20.. 21 school year. we are entering day 34 of the government shutdown.. with no end in sight--local businesses are doing what they can to help furloughed employees. "j-p stop n shop" in terre haute is offering free food to all federal employees. you can find it on praireton road.. behind the honey creek mall. employees can get a free breakfast...lunch...and a snack with a fountain drink.. for free. that's all happening tomorrow. owners say it's their way of saying "thank you" to their customers...no matter the cost. "but we aren't worried about it. at this point, we're just trying to help them out. and show them our appreciation from our family. " in order to receive the deal.. all you have to do is bring your i-d and sign the
