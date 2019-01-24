Speech to Text for Hamilton Center and overcoming addiction

what may have caused the accident. in 20-17 there was an average of 95 opioid prescriptions per 100 residents. that's according to indiana dot gov. it's a number that shows how opioid abuse continues to rise. hamilton center has played a huge role in fighting this epidemic. news 10's garrett brown checked in with the recovery facility in terre haute. he learned more about how the recovery program is doing. this facility opened its doors for a special crowd in may of last year. that crowd is made up people looking to recover from opioid addiction. today i talked with the facility's director. she explained just how many people are looking to overcome their addiction. <wednesday the hamilton center announced plans to open a new opioid treatment center in knox and hendricks. this comes as good news for people already in the fight against addiction. "we know from the continued number of intakes that we see here in the clinic that its still very much a prevalent problem." natasha newcomb is the acting director of western indiana recovery services in vigo county. since opening its doors a year ago the facility is seeing roughly five to six new patients a week. "i think that it shows its obviously a steady increase from the time that we started. on average we have about one hundred and fifty people coming in on a daily dose of methadone." it's a number that barely scratches the surface of those who are suffering from addiction. but its slowly being addressed with a little help from the county government. "i mean we're getting more referral's from judges, the prosecutor those kinds of things. the best referral source is the consumer themselves." its an issue that western indinana recovery will continue to address. they just hope others will step forward to use recovery resources. "our hope is to continue to grow. that we continue to admit patients and we want people to recognize that its ok to reach out for help and that's kind of what our message has been."