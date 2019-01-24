Speech to Text for PACE offers cervical cancer screenings

in indiana.. almost 300 new cases of cervical cancer were reported in 20-15. that puts the state at the 11th highest in the nation. but as news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us.. one wabash valley agency is working to fight that trend. <"in 2019 the american cancer society estimates over four thousand women will die of cervical cancer in the united states alone. that's why the pace community action agency is hoping to get women informed and in to see a doctor." four thousand two hundred and fifty women in the united states. that's how many the american cancer society believes will die from cervical cancer in 2019. it's a problem that has seen a spike here in the wabash valley. "in vigo county where we do have a health connection clinic they actually ranked number one in the new cases of cervical cancer in the most recent data released by the cdc." there were 28 new cases in vigo county from 2011-2015. according to pace physician assistant rebecca skiver that's a number pace wants to lower. "women should start having pap smears at age twenty one. and just dependant on age and health history would just determine how often they should have that screening." part of the screenings include testing for the human papillomavirus....or h-p-v. "for women over the age of thirty, they will be getting a pap smear with hpv testing. what that does is help significantly increase the chances that we're finding signs and early precursers of cervical cancer." according to the national cancer institute nearly every case of cervical cancer is caused by hpv. pace now offers a vaccine to help fight the virus. "what guardasil does is it actually helps protect you from getting nine of the most common types of hpv. hpv is a sexually transmitted infection." the vaccine is offered to men "and" women ages nine through forty five.