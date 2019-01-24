Speech to Text for Hoosier students and dual credit

parents parents always want success for their children, especially when it comes to education. as news 10's lacey clifton shares, many students are starting to accomplish some big goals while they're still in high school. the indiana commission for higher education says nearly 2/3 of hoosier students are now taking college-level courses in high school, and that's happening right here in the wabash valley. south vermillion senior josh alger can't get enough dual credit courses. "i do wish they offered more engineering classes and others of the sort, that you would be like, say you'd be going to for college." alger wants to be a mechanical engineer after graduation. he's already taking several advanced placement and dual credit courses while in high school. "i've learned more from that then most of the basic common core from our highschool. and, i think it's just great to have that knowledge before you exit high school." alger is in one dual credit course taught by joann spurr. spurr is a wabash river career and technical education robotics and automation teacher. the wrcte is a group of many area schools that each host some courses and students. spurr says dual credit courses like hers have a lot to offer. "kids who are academic don't always see the programs like mine that are academic and hands on. so we learn academic principles but we do it almost completely hands on." one student who's a fan of that learning style is south vermillion junior, otto richardson. "it's great to me because a lot of schools don't offer that anymore, and i think that we need more classes like these where you learn more life skills rather than book work." both richardson and alger have connected in spurr's course. and alger says thanks to dual credit courses, the new relationships keep coming. "honestly, it helped me for just communication skills really. i was like antisocial for the first two years, and like a lot of these classes forced you to communicate with other people and made me way better at it." "besides these courses giving students a leg up academically, it's also going to help them save in the long-run. we'll explain how coming up on news 10 at 6. reporting from north vermillion, i'm lacey clifton for news 10."