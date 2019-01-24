Speech to Text for ISP receives Bolt for the Heart donation

that's at the top of the hour. indiana state police receive another large.. life-saving donation. "bolt for the heart" donated "134" automatic externa defibrillators.. or a-e-d's. since 20-14.. "465" units have been given to i-s-p.. making it possible for each patrol vehicle to be equipped with one. each a-e-d unit costs "13"- hundred dollars.. bringing the donation total to 600 thousand dollars. "bolt for the heart" officials say they hope to now turn their efforts to other police agencies