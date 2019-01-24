Clear
Terre Haute's Mayor talks about the city's future

Terre Haute's Mayor talks about the city's future

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 5:24 PM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2019 5:24 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

terre haute mayor duke bennett says it's time to invest "more" in the city. that's after his update to the chamber of commerce this morning. at midday -- we told you about his excitement for the city's finances. and as news 10's alia blackburn explains -- it's only adding to the build-up of some major projects. < last week.. we shared some updates with you about the convention center project in downtown terre haute. that's when we told you leaders planned to meet "this week" to talk about its funding... at this morning's city's update... mayor duke bennett told us they met wednesday. now -- sights are set on bonds and moving forward with construction. but there's still a lot left to do before we see some movement. bennett says they're still waiting on the city council vote to vacate 8th street... that's in addition to working out utilities for the project. despite the to-do list -- it's not taking away from plans to build. bennett: "i think the goal would be to be under construction next year. so if we can get there by the end of this year, that would be phenomenal. we have some things to do, utility work would begin to happen, but actually getting construction going, i'm hopeful we can do it by the end of this year, but spring of next year for sure." one project that's still up in the air is bringing a casino to terre haute. mayor bennett says they'll know more in the coming weeks... but for now -- its in the senate... and if it moves to the house -- bennett says that will be a big indicator. in the newsroom -- ab -- back to you. > from a from a convention centers and casino.. to the roads we drive on every day... what's next for terre haute's infrastructure? a road map of the
