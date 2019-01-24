Speech to Text for Terre Haute woman enters plea in connection to murder case

court early next week. and.. a terre haute woman makes a plea agreement in connection to a local murder case. this afternoon.. "21"-year-old "sabrei neace" pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and maintaining a common nuisance. that's in connection to the shooting death of "gage eup back in august of last year. under the plea.. charges of assisting a criminal and altering the scene of a death are "dismissed". after good time credit.. officials say she has less than "1"-year left to serve on in-home detention. "dylan morgan" faces charges of murder and altering the scene of a death. his jury trial is continued to