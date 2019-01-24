Clear
Vigo County woman accused of attacking police

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 5:20 PM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2019 5:20 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

vigo a vigo county woman is accused of fighting police as she's taken into custody. that's this afternoon's crime alert. "rebecca pryor" is now sitting behind bars in the vigo county jail. according to indiana state police.. it was during a traffic stop last night that "pryor" wa found to have an active warrant. as she was being placed under arrest.. police say "pryor" tried to punch and bite a trooper. police say "pryor" then kicked another trooper twice in the chest. after being cleared medically by a local hospital.. police say "pryor" tried to jum out of the trooper's squad car as she was being transported to the vigo county jail. at the jail.. police report jail staff were also battered by "pryor". no injuries were reported by either trooper or the jail staff. "pryor" now faces multiple charges. she's expected in
