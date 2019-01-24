Speech to Text for Terre Haute's shrinking Jewish community

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good good afternoon. i'm patrece dayton. in for susan dinkel. it's thursday, january 24th. hate crimes are no foreign concept. the jewish community in terre haute wants to stress.. actions come from knowledge. or the lack there of. news 10's "jordan kudisch" joins us now live from the united hebrew congregation in terre haute. she explains how they feel a hate crime law could benefit the community in more ways than one. patrece. we've told 'you' before about the proposal of a hate crime bill in indiana. the state is one of five without a hate crime law. today.. i spoke a member of the united hebrew congregation. she tells me that it's important to protect everyone regardless of their religion. < betsy frank is the president of the united hebrew congregation here in terre haute. she says hate crimes stem from not knowing your neighbor. "i think not knowing who you're directing your actions against, often you act out of fear, lack of knowledge, that's why it's so important in a small community you know the jewish community--who we are." the jewish community has been in terre haute for 170 years. it's one of the original sacred places of indiana. the congregation itself may be small... but they do what they can to keep their presence alive. "i want to know that i'm welcome in this community and there's a place for me. that's why we're very committed to maintaining this congregation." hate crimes including the anti-semitic vandalism at a carmel, indiana synagogue in july to the pittsburgh massacre in october. frank wants to stress that these incidents were not related to her temple. but, in general they've made it harder on those in "this" community to feel safe. "we'll it's a little frightening, um but we know that there is a lot of support for us in this community and i think that's so important." the passing of this law would let the jewish community in terre haute know they're not alone. "it helps us know that the terre haute community is very supportive of our tiny little jewish community." frank wants people to know that there is no connection between lack of membership and hate crimes. but, she says it's a way to show that the legislation cares about the people. "it does say indiana is a place that we care about our citizens and that we will go after people that attack any group of citizens in the state of indiana because of hate." > frank says being jewish is a part of who she is. hate crimes will not change her identity... but, she would feel more supported if laws we're changed. at the top of the hour i'll talk more about what the community is doing to keep its congregation alive. reporting live from the hebrew united congregation.. jordan kudisch.. back to you. a vigo county woman a