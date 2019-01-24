Clear

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Janiary 24th

Posted: Thu Jan 24 10:04:51 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 24 10:04:51 PST 2019
Posted By: Scott Arnold

the mayor and others are planning to discuss plans for the convention center project in downtown terre haute. the city of terre haute will hold it's annual "city update" this morning. news 10's abby kirk is live in terre haute to explain what will be discussed---and how it impacts you. abby? jon, alia--- mayor duke bennet will give a re-cap of the major projects that happened in 20-18. he'll also talk about future plans in the works at a "city update" happening this morning. those future plans could include the convention center project coming to downtown terre haute. last week in a meeting----the mayor says the plan to discuss costs for this project sometime this week. city coucil members are expected to vote on "vacating" 8th street next month. leaders are in the process of relocating water lines for the facility through indiana american water. mayor duke bennett says they're also looking to bring on a consulting firm to help with operations. the meeting starts at 8 a.m. at the meadow's banquet center. news 10 will be there and we'll be sure to bring you updates on news 10 midday. reporting live in terre haute, ak, news 10. president trump will wait until the partial government shutdown ends to deliver the state of the union. it was scheduled for january 29th - but house speaker nancy pelosi revoked his invitation to address congress until the stalemate it resolved. the president had said he was looking for alternative venues, but reversed course in a pair of tweets late last night. it is day 34 of the partial government shutdown. and today the senate will vote on two bills aimed at ending it. the democratic proposal is to re-open the federal government until february 8th, while both sides negotiate. the g.o.p. proposal -- which is also the president's proposal -- would provide three years of daca protections. that's in exchange for 5-point-7 billion dollars for the border wall -- a non-starter for democrats. both proposals are expected to fail, but senators hope it's a constructive step. meanwhile - government workers are scheduled to go without another paycheck tomorrow as both sides dig in further. meanwhile - a brazil woman wants to help those government workers. jenilee layer says she has friends who aren't getting paid. so, she started a fundraiser. she's collecting gift cards for furlouged federal workers in the area. she's trying to buy as many gas.. and grocery cards as possible. so far, layer has collected a little more than 400 dollars. a facebook page has been set up to take donations. you can find a link with this story at wthi tv dot com. also - an account has been set up at first financial banks. it's called "feed the feds" the state is sticking by its charges against former vigo county superintendent dr. danny tanoos. tanoos is facing several felony bribery charges. his lawyers recently said those charges should be dismissed. they said the charging information did "not" constitut a crime. tanoos's team also said the allegations were too vague. a judge will make a ruling on the motion to dismiss after reviewing arguments from both sides. happening today - a press conference that should tell us more about deadly shootings at a florida bank. 5 people were killed. police responded to a 9-1-1 call from the suspected shooter just after 12-30 yesterday afternoon. he told police he fired shots inside the bank. police say the suspect is 21-year-old zephan xaver . xaver is a former correctional officer trainee. he surrendered to authorities. police are still working to figure out his motive. < increasing clouds today - chilly - with a high at 24. it'll feel like it's in the single digits at times. then, dangerously cold tonight, some clearing, and a low at 1. with the wind tonight, it could feel as cold as 10 below zero. maybe a little more. highs tomorrow only get into the upper teens. then, some snow may blow around by tomorrow night. eric stidman has the answer to this morning's weather buzz. that's it..
All You Need to Know for Thursday

Mostly cloudy, windy and cold. High: 25°

Wednesday Late Forecast

Local woman sets out to help federal workers

Changes coming to a Wabash Valley school corporation

North Vermillion

isu basketball

The Vigo County Bell

Bailey Halloran

Winter Career Fair at Rose-Hulman

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

Indiana cigarette tax hike, legal marijuana bids stalling

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children