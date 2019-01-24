Clear

Mostly cloudy, windy and cold. High: 25°

Arctic air is moving into the region and will bring some of the coldest air of the season.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy and cold. High: 25°

Thursday night: Windy and very cold. Wind chill approaching -12°. Low: 2°

Friday: Mixing sun and clouds. Cold and windy. High: 19°

Detailed Forecast: Arctic air is moving into the region and will bring some of the coldest air of the season. As the atmosphere tries to balance itself, the wind will be strong and gusty. This will create wind chill factors of below zero overnight Thursday. The cold air will stay for Friday with a high only in the teens. There will be a chance of scattered flurries through the period. Storm Team 10 is keeping an eye on the weekend, when warmer air could usher in a chance of some snow.

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 10°
Robinson
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 12°
Indianapolis
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 9°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 10°
Casey
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 10°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 10°
