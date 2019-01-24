Speech to Text for Local woman sets out to help federal workers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

meanwhile, one brazil woman is doing everything she can to help folks going without pay, during the shutdown. earlier today, news 10 caught up with jenilee layer. she's a local woman who heard about the government shutdown. she says she has friends who aren't getting paid. so, she decided to do something to help as many people as possible who are going without. she's started a fundraiser. she wants to collect gift cards for furlouged federal workers in the area. she's trying to buy as many gas.. and grocery cards as possible. layer says doesn't know how many family's she'll be able to help but she believes every bit counts. 00:16:08,20 "you still have to put food on the table. you still have to get haircuts. you still have you know live life, and without a means of an income, it becomes very difficult." so far, layer's collected a little more than 400 dollars. there's a facebook page where you can donate. that site's available on our website...