Speech to Text for Changes coming to a Wabash Valley school corporation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one wabash valley school had a meeting to talk about their future today. a future that includes eliminating a that includes a future that includes eliminating a school building. good evening and welcome to news 10 nightwatch. northeast school corporation talked with parents and staff tonight about what the next few years look like for them. news 10's sarah lehman was there. she joins us now with your education alert. just a few hours ago the gym at north central high school filled for what the superintendent called a state of the corporation address. he gave parents and the public an idea of what's going to happen in the future for the school corporation. < north east school corporation is looking at some pretty big changes for the new year. new programs to help their students after they graduate. a new graduation pathway that eliminates i-step. and construction projects to beef up security. but the biggest change of them all... "the 7th and 8th grade students will be housed here at north central high school the 6th grade students will be at their two respected elementrys north elementry in farmersburg. east elemntary in hymera" this means the now middle school, will be repurposed as the central office. putting the superintendent and his staff in that building. jerry baker was at the meeting wednesday night. he has two grandkids in the corporation... "one's a 5th grader and ones a 7th grader the 5th grader will stay there one more year.the 7th grader will be here next year and you know this is a whole new environment for him but it was a new environment when he moved from the elementary school to the middle school so he's made half that step already i think he'll survive it. i thnk these kids will too." last year when the corporation proposed they consolidate schools baker did not like the idea. "it meant a loss of locality identification." now, with this new idea... "i think long term this can work out to the betterment of all these children so i'm all for it." and school board members say they realize a fear is the junior high and high school students interacting too much. ransford says they're taking every step to limit that. "there will be slightly different bell schedule they'll have their own lunch they'll have their own hallway and locker space we're creating a school within a school.> school.> within a school.> superintendent baker says all current employees will keep their jobs even though they are losing one building in the corporation. back to