Speech to Text for North Vermillion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lot of time, the big question is how long will he be out... high school boys hoops action...north vermillion hosted north central.. *** 1st qtr, look at the handles by north central's bryton suggs as he dribbles and spins his way baseline and throws up the floater...north central out to an early lead *** *** falcons are looking for an answer of their own, great court vision here as garrett pollard finds fellow senior trey naylor open for the three, north vermillion takes their first lead of the game *** *** later in the quarter, pollard with another perfect pass, this time to senior big man trevor eppert for the lay in, falcons pad their lead by 4 *** north