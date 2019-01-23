Clear

North Vermillion

Falcons beat North Central

Posted: Wed Jan 23 20:11:21 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 23 20:11:21 PST 2019
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for North Vermillion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lot of time, the big question is how long will he be out... high school boys hoops action...north vermillion hosted north central.. *** 1st qtr, look at the handles by north central's bryton suggs as he dribbles and spins his way baseline and throws up the floater...north central out to an early lead *** *** falcons are looking for an answer of their own, great court vision here as garrett pollard finds fellow senior trey naylor open for the three, north vermillion takes their first lead of the game *** *** later in the quarter, pollard with another perfect pass, this time to senior big man trevor eppert for the lay in, falcons pad their lead by 4 *** north
Terre Haute
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Robinson
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Indianapolis
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 14°
Rockville
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Casey
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Brazil
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Marshall
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Windy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Local woman sets out to help federal workers

Image

Changes coming to a Wabash Valley school corporation

Image

North Vermillion

Image

isu basketball

Image

The Vigo County Bell

Image

Bailey Halloran

Image

Winter Career Fair at Rose-Hulman

Image

United Way Car give-away

Image

Local winter flooding issues

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana cigarette tax hike, legal marijuana bids stalling

Image

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children