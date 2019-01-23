Clear

isu basketball

Sycamores beat Valpo

Posted: Wed Jan 23 20:10:19 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 23 20:10:19 PST 2019
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for isu basketball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good evening and time for some good news... indiana state basketball coach greg lansing has been saying his guys are playing better... we haven't seen it with results on the courtly lately, until tonight..... isu hosted valparaiso.... sycamore senior emondre rickman faced a tough challenge against valpo stud big man derrik smiths... rickman up for the challenge with the one handed throwdown..he had 12.... tyreke key with the steal and three for isu....key had a team-high 22 points... isu was up 32-21 at the break.... second half jordan barnes the steal and hoop....jb left the game in the second half with an ankle injury...but it doesn't appear to be serious... bronson kessginer was great off the bench with 10...he too left the game with a left leg injury...it look bad but head coach greg lansing says he thinks his big guy will be ok... cooper neese has one of his best games at isu....the former cloverdale star swishes home three of his career-high 14 points... tyreke key says this game is over....he throws down the alley-oop from christian williams... isu leads wire to wire... sycamores win big 70-53.....no one was happier to see this performance tonight by the sycamores than head coach greg lansing... his guys struggles lately has even been costing coach some sleep!
Terre Haute
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Robinson
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Indianapolis
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 14°
Rockville
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Casey
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Brazil
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Marshall
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Windy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Local woman sets out to help federal workers

Image

Changes coming to a Wabash Valley school corporation

Image

North Vermillion

Image

isu basketball

Image

The Vigo County Bell

Image

Bailey Halloran

Image

Winter Career Fair at Rose-Hulman

Image

United Way Car give-away

Image

Local winter flooding issues

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana cigarette tax hike, legal marijuana bids stalling

Image

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children