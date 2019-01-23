Speech to Text for isu basketball

good evening and time for some good news... indiana state basketball coach greg lansing has been saying his guys are playing better... we haven't seen it with results on the courtly lately, until tonight..... isu hosted valparaiso.... sycamore senior emondre rickman faced a tough challenge against valpo stud big man derrik smiths... rickman up for the challenge with the one handed throwdown..he had 12.... tyreke key with the steal and three for isu....key had a team-high 22 points... isu was up 32-21 at the break.... second half jordan barnes the steal and hoop....jb left the game in the second half with an ankle injury...but it doesn't appear to be serious... bronson kessginer was great off the bench with 10...he too left the game with a left leg injury...it look bad but head coach greg lansing says he thinks his big guy will be ok... cooper neese has one of his best games at isu....the former cloverdale star swishes home three of his career-high 14 points... tyreke key says this game is over....he throws down the alley-oop from christian williams... isu leads wire to wire... sycamores win big 70-53.....no one was happier to see this performance tonight by the sycamores than head coach greg lansing... his guys struggles lately has even been costing coach some sleep!