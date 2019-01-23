Speech to Text for The Vigo County Bell

a lot has a lot has happened in vigo county in the past 200 years. but there's one piece of history you can still "hear" every day. the bell that hangs in the vigo county courthouse was purchased by "sir francis vigo" himself. but its history goes much deeper than many people know. news 10s garrett brown and kevin orpurt have more... as we wrap up celebrating vigo county's bicentennial. <linda jeffries not only works in the vigo county courthouse. she also serves as the building's historian. that's why we met up with her to learn more about one of the county's biggest pieces of history. "the bell is under a restricted area because the traverse is very perilous." after a ten minute climb through the empty halls of the courthouse... we arrived in the house of the bell. sir francis vigo put in his will that vigo county would receive five hundred dollars to help pay for the bell. but you may not know, it took the county several years to actually get that money. that's because, francis vigo had loaned it to the u-s government during the revolutionary war before he died. it took years of legal battles before the goverment repaid vigo's estate. "and they honored that bequest and sent the money. vigo county added funds to it and purchased the bell that now hangs in the bell tower." "theres an inscription on this bell. by his will, $500 dollars of the cost of this bell was presented by francis vigo." what others also don't know is that there was another bell that called vigo county's first courthouse home. "this actually is the second bell. the first bell when the second bell came was moved to a historical site here in the county." allen chappel down the road is where this original bell hangs, and its where it rings every sunday. but for historians like jeffries these bells do more than ring out for all to hear. they remind us of what we've done to get where we are today. "history forgotten, we repeat the mistakes of the past. when we talk about what we really have here its critical that we know that we keep in mind where we come from." this month wraps up the bicentennial of vigo county and we hope you've enjoyed our series. now it's your turn to help contribute to the county's history. the vigo county historical society is still collecting donations for its new museum location.