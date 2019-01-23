Speech to Text for Bailey Halloran

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

when you're open.> the terre haute south girls basketball team has found a leader from someone who hasn't scored a point, grabbed a rebound or even stepped on the floor in a game this season.... so who's this special person, her name is bailey halloran and she has a very unique story! << few enjoy gameday for the terre haute south girls basketball team more than bailey halloran. bailey: "basketball makes me feel better". the 20-year old with down syndrome has a contagious attitude that the lady braves basketball players love being around. amani: "her energy is always there. always has a smile on her face. always be there for us, cheering us on". coach: "for her to be apart of team, not only bring joy to her, but to those in that locker room. they love bailey". bailey has a front seat to lady braves basketball....she joined the team on the bench ths year as a manager. coach: "when you see her on the bench and smile. all other stuff goes out the window". bailey: "know they love me. let me be manager. makes me feel special". bailey is special. she's had such an impact on the lady braves the players voted to make her one of the teams four captains this year. coach "she is a captain and someone very special to this terre haute south team". coach: "i know she wanted to part of the team, but to be captain". bailey "feels good to be part of the captains. feels awesome to be a captain". coach