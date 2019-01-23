Speech to Text for Winter Career Fair at Rose-Hulman

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for her mother. back to you. finding a job after college can be hard. rose-hulman institute of technology is doing what it can to help. students had the chance to visit with companies from all over the country at today's "winter career fair". over 100 companies were there today. employeers were looking to hire students for internships..or full-time jobs. students say this opportunity makes a big difference in their search. "you spend so many years coming to the career fair trying to get an internship..and a lot of companies will turn you down because they are looking for full-time. and then when you start looking for full-time, every company wants to talk to you. so that's pretty awesome that you 're that i guess desired. " rose-hulman leaders say they have seen a lot of success with career placement. 98 percent of the 20-18 class accepted a job offer after graduation. the 20-19 class is already 61