Speech to Text for United Way Car give-away

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

items until 7 p-m. thousands of donations will help 10-thousand struggling families in the wabash valley. that's thanks to the united way of the wabash valley's 20-18 resource drive. organizers gave a little incentive for the donations. for each donation... people entered for their chance to win a 20-18 chevy spark. three finalists tried their luck at the giveaway today. "sarah dehler" was the winner. she says she's just happy to help in anyway she can. "i am always looking for an oppurtunity to help others and make a difference. and the united way is just an easy way to do that." the united way received more than 133-way received the united the united way received more than 133-thousand dollars