Speech to Text for Local winter flooding issues

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with all this snow changing over to rain.. many roads in the wabash valley "were closed today". the storm team's "chris piper" is "live" right now. he's at one of those roads here in vigo county. "chris".. walk us through what you've seen today. /////// well kevin most of this rain fell through the overnight and the morning hours. that heavy rain brought localized flooding. the wind may have knocked down a few limbs around your area too. most of it has stopped, but you could still be feeling a sprinkle or two in your area. now... right here, you can see the road is still covered. and in this yard near me, some limbs are left behind. today i traveled across the wabash valley, looking for closed roads, and areas with high water. i also talked to a few of the local highway departments. up in parke county, the rosedale covered bridge had high water almost up to the bridge. then in vigo county, many of the areas with closed roads due to high water were mostly in the east, and southern parts of the county. it's important that you do not drive through an area marked with a road closed sign. just a few inches of running water can sweep away your vehicle. now the good news is, we're out of the woods for now. however we'll keep an eye on the many rivers across the valley. most of them are high, but not to the point of concern just yet. reporting live in vigo county, chris piper, storm team 10. /////// you hear a you hear