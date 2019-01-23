Speech to Text for The Art For My Heart program helps with grieving

everyone everyone deals with "grief" "in their own way "1"-local woman.. decided to deal with loss.. in a more creative way. news 10's "jordan kudisch".. joins us now.. to talk "about a special program". /////// losing a loved one isn't easy. while grieving is normal, there are unhealthy versions of it. one local program takes "grief" to the canvas. ////// < it's called...art for my heart. this program originated as art for 'the' heart but later changed once it became more personal. "grieving is a personal thing and so i think making it 'the' heart makes it too generalized. you have to personalize your grief." lori aplin took on program after her mother passed away. the program allows those who have lost a loved one... to come together weekly to paint in their honor. "i think so many times we bottle it up and then you're crying and so those emotions get lost. artwork gets you to create and gets you to hold that grief in a way you can restore your joy i think." community members gave donations to support aplin. she bought supplies to give out during each session but they weren't random, each supply has a special meaning.. "i have things in here that are personal for me that helps me deal with my therapeutic loss which then will help others deal with theirs." each person gets "bag" to resemble her mother's favorite accessory. each bag will contain a palette to use for painting... kleenex to wipe the tears... chocolate in honor of her mother's favorite treat.. and a "key" to remind "them" to open their hearts. these are all things that help aplin keep her mother's memory alive. "this makes me realize that people cared she existed and i care that she existed which is why i wanna carry on her memory." > ///// aplin says it's important to keep a loved one's memory alive. at the top of the hour i'll share with "you" ways to get involved. plus, when the program begins. back to you. ////////