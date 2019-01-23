Clear

The Art For My Heart program helps with grieving

The Art For My Heart program helps with grieving

Posted: Wed Jan 23 14:29:47 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 23 14:29:47 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for The Art For My Heart program helps with grieving

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

everyone everyone deals with "grief" "in their own way "1"-local woman.. decided to deal with loss.. in a more creative way. news 10's "jordan kudisch".. joins us now.. to talk "about a special program". /////// losing a loved one isn't easy. while grieving is normal, there are unhealthy versions of it. one local program takes "grief" to the canvas. ////// < it's called...art for my heart. this program originated as art for 'the' heart but later changed once it became more personal. "grieving is a personal thing and so i think making it 'the' heart makes it too generalized. you have to personalize your grief." lori aplin took on program after her mother passed away. the program allows those who have lost a loved one... to come together weekly to paint in their honor. "i think so many times we bottle it up and then you're crying and so those emotions get lost. artwork gets you to create and gets you to hold that grief in a way you can restore your joy i think." community members gave donations to support aplin. she bought supplies to give out during each session but they weren't random, each supply has a special meaning.. "i have things in here that are personal for me that helps me deal with my therapeutic loss which then will help others deal with theirs." each person gets "bag" to resemble her mother's favorite accessory. each bag will contain a palette to use for painting... kleenex to wipe the tears... chocolate in honor of her mother's favorite treat.. and a "key" to remind "them" to open their hearts. these are all things that help aplin keep her mother's memory alive. "this makes me realize that people cared she existed and i care that she existed which is why i wanna carry on her memory." > ///// aplin says it's important to keep a loved one's memory alive. at the top of the hour i'll share with "you" ways to get involved. plus, when the program begins. back to you. ////////
Terre Haute
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Robinson
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Casey
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Brazil
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Marshall
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Rain, then cold, cloudy and windy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local winter flooding issues

Image

The Art For My Heart program helps with grieving

Image

The rivers are up - but Kevin says the rain is finished

Image

Bicentennial: The Vigo County Bell

Image

Hamilton Center expands program to Knox County

Image

State of Indiana stands by charges filed against Tanoos

Image

'I am appalled. I am disgusted. My heart hurts.' Longtime family friend talks to News 10 after offic

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

'Point in Time' count aims to help the homeless living in communities

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana cigarette tax hike, legal marijuana bids stalling

Image

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children