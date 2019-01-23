Speech to Text for The rivers are up - but Kevin says the rain is finished

tonight mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. thursday a 20 percent chance of snow showers after 4pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. west wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. thursday night cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 2. wind chill values as low as -13. west northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.