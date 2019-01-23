Speech to Text for Bicentennial: The Vigo County Bell

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bell ringing /////// it's a sound.. you've likely heard in terre haute. "the giant bell".. making that noise.. "is forged with history". we're wrapping-up our "12"-month "special bicentenni series" with an i-con. it's at the center "of vigo county's history". "the courthouse itself is a treasured historical piece. but "what's inside" has our team interested. we're talking about "the bell" that hangs in the courthouse. "sir francis vigo" helped buy it. he wanted to show his gratitude for officials naming the county after him. "the courthouse historian says".. "the bell's legacy" is older than "the bell" itself. ////// /////// "and the bell, we've all heard that for years. we've traveled by and hear the bell. but to know that it is truly history, living, active everyday while we're here." /////// "the story behind the bell" has a few "other surprises". news 10's "garrett brown" and "kevin orpurt" will bring you the story. that's coming-up for you tonight at 6.. right here "on