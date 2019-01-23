Clear

Hamilton Center expands program to Knox County

Hamilton Center expands program to Knox County

from both sides. "a local organization".. is taking "a big step" "in the dr fight" that's killing people. "hamilton center" is expanding its program "to knox county". it's an update to a story we've been following for you. news 10's.. bureau chief.. "gary brian'.. tells us.. "what's next". ///// < in 2018 the hamilton center announced that it would open an opioid treatment program here in knox county. the state of indiana has now approved their license to proceed. hamilton center representatives are excited to have these two new licenses. one of those is for hendricks county. the other is here in knox county. the group applied for these licenses back in august. this approval means the hamilton center can move forward on settig up a program in knox county. knox county's program will be much like vigo county's. this includes using methadone to assist in treatment. the hamilton center will again partner with sagamore medical recovery services. hamilton center ceo mel burks says there's a serious need in both knox and hendricks counties. "it's important that we feel that we can put together a strong program to provide service to those two different areas. to help them live a very quality of life." at six oclock i'll have more about the need here in vincennes and knox county. as well as what comes next. in knox county, gary brian news 10.
