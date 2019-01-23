Speech to Text for State of Indiana stands by charges filed against Tanoos

state of indiana says".. the charges against "danny tanoos" "should stand" and "the case" should proceed. "prosectuors" filed their support of the charges "today". "their proposal" would have "the judge" deny tanoos's motio to dismiss. "the state" filed "bribery charges" against the former vigo county school superintendent. tanoos's lawyers recently said.. "those charges" should b dismissed. "they said".. the charging information did "not" constitut a crime. "tanoos's team".. also said.. "the allegations" were too vague. "a judge" will make a ruling on the motion "to dismiss".. after reviewing arguments