'I am appalled. I am disgusted. My heart hurts.' Longtime family friend talks to News 10 after offic

"family and friends" of a child.. at the center "of an abuse investigation say".. "they're devestated". good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's wednesday, january 23rd. ///// "a child neglect case" "in vigo county" is gaining a lot of attention. "news 10" told you yesterday.. about charges against "scott edwards" and "holly cota". "edwards" is facing charges "of aggravated battery" and "neglect of a dependent". "police say".. a young child in his care was taken to the hospital "on january 14th". "investigators said".. someone likely used "scissors" to cut the boy's tongue. "cota" is the childs mother. "officers said".. she lied about how the child's injuries happened. new for you now at "5"... news 10's "jada huddlestun".. spoke "with a close friend of the child's family". she joins us now.. "live" from our newsroom. "jada"... //////// susie.. police.. d-c-s.. and emergency room staff say the child had a split tongue. that's in addition to several bruises and other injuries. i spoke with chelsie loose today. she's been a friend of the family for 20 years. she says they are all heart broken. /////// < chelsie loose has known the child in this case his whole life. court documents say the boy went to union hospital.. and then riley hospital for children. loose says she was devastated when she got the call the 14-month old was in the hospital. "i am appauled. i am disgusted.. my heart hurts." // "when that' all you can think about is that poor baby going through that with nobody for him to be his voice and say stop. you're hurting me. it just breaks my heart." she says they'll never understand how someone could do something like this. "i mean really, cameron is lucky to be alive i think. from the description that i've heard, of his injuries at his age.. lucky" this is a tough time for the family. but loose says she's thinking back to happy times. "cameron was always over there. happy. eating all the time little chunky cheeks." now.. they say they are hoping for justice and a full recovery for the boy. > ////// we do want to note.. normally.. we do not use the names of children in cases like this. however.. family and friends wanted to use his first name in telling this story. coming up at six.. i'll have more reaction from loose. reporting live in the newsroom.. jada huddlestun news 10. ///////