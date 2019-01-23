Speech to Text for Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

temperatures temperatures will start falling this afternoon - and rain should come to an end around dark. then it gets cold! lows tonight drop to 18 and with a northwest breeze, it'll feel cooler than that. keep an eye out for flash freezing on roadways and sidewalks tomorrow morning. mainly cloudy tomorrow, with a high at 28. super cold tomorrow night as lows drop into the single digits. now.. here's a quick check of "your" midday markets. later on news 10 at midday... it's a story you have to see the believe. an uber driver picks someone up... temperatures will start falling this afternoon - and rain should come to an end around dark. then it gets cold! lows tonight drop to 18 and with a northwest breeze, it'll feel cooler than that. keep an eye out for flash freezing on roadways and sidewalks tomorrow morning. mainly cloudy tomorrow, with a high at 28. super cold tomorrow night as lows drop into the single digits.