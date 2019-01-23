Clear

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Wed Jan 23 10:08:18 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 23 10:08:45 PST 2019
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

temperatures will start falling this afternoon - and rain should come to an end around dark. then it gets cold! lows tonight drop to 18 and with a northwest breeze, it'll feel cooler than that. keep an eye out for flash freezing on roadways and sidewalks tomorrow morning. mainly cloudy tomorrow, with a high at 28. super cold tomorrow night as lows drop into the single digits.
Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: °
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Rain, then cold, cloudy and windy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

