All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today is the nationwide homeless count. it happens every year. their goal? to get an accurate count so the needs of the homeless living our community are met. news 10's abby kirk is live at the bus transfer center in terre haute where the count will take place later this morning. about 25 to 30 volunteers will be at various locations across the wabash valley. the bus transfer center---just off cherry street in downtown terre haute--- is one location where they will be handing out food and warm clothes to those who need it. this is a nationwide event. people will be getting an estimated total number of people who are "living" homeless within their community. homeless outreach care manager, kelli fuller, says they have about 45 to 50 people currently living on the streets in terre haute. this count that will take place today is how agencies help the homeless get state funds. this count is for all homeless people -- both sheltered and not. if you know someone who may qualify -- please come to one of the locations listed there on your screen!!

///

concerns over a possible explosive device turned out to be only multiple fireworks tied together. police responded to the motel 6 on terre haute's south side yesterday. the indiana state police bomb squad investigated the object that was in an abandoned lock box. police say the hotel was not evacuated because they had a pretty good idea there was no danger. an investigation continues.

////

police say a medical condition may have caused a deadly crash in parke county, indiana. it happened sunday on u.s 36 near rockville. officers say they found a vehicle on its top. "jack rice" was taken to an area hospital where he later died. a passenger is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

///

celebrating last year's successes and looking to the future. the mayor of brazil gave his annual state of the city address yesterday. a major highlight of 2018 included the highway 40 project through town. mayor brian wyndham says more street paving will happen this year. the mayor says projects for 20-19 include: continuing the city's blight elimination program...finishing the new police building and a new "veterans park" at craig park.

////

progress on the vincennes main street project is slowing down due to wintry weather, but we're told the project is still ahead of schedule. originally work on storm sewers was expected to be half way done. but that work is almost completed. but city engineer john sprague the next step in the project requires warmer weather. sprague hopes to have the road open by the beginning of next school year.

///

the terre haute fire department hopes you'll adopt a hydrant! that means taking responsibility for clearing about a three foot area around a hydrant in your neighborhood when it snows. that will help crews access water in an emergency.

////

terre haute city officials tell us leaf pick up will resume when the weather breaks. the route will start at 8th avenue to haythorne from 1st street to u.s. highway 46. if you need clean-up right away...you can call 3-1-1 at any time.