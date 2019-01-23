Clear

'Point in Time' count aims to help the homeless living in communities

On Wednesday, the nation-wide homeless count will take place. It happens every year. Their goal is to get an accurate count so the needs of the homeless living in the community are met.

Posted: Wed Jan 23 05:43:03 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 23 05:43:03 PST 2019
Posted By: Abby Kirk

today is the today is the "nation-wide" homeless count. it happens every year. their goal? to get an accurate count -- so the needs of the homeless living our community are met. news 10's abby kirk is **live at the bus transfer center in terre haute -- where the count will take place later this morning. /////////// about 25 to 30 volunteers will be at various locations across the wabash valley. the bus transfer center---just off cherry street in downtown terre haute--- is one location where they will be handing out food and warm clothes to those who need it. this is a nationwide event. people will be getting an estimated total number of people who are "living" homeless withi their community. homeless outreach care manager---kelli fuller---says they have about 45 to 50 people currently living on the streets in terre haute. this "count" that will take place today is how agencies help the homeless get state funds. this count is for all homeless people -- both sheltered and not. if you know someone who may qualify -- please come to one of the locations listed there on your screen!! the count will take place from 11 this morning until 2 this afternoon.
