Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rain, then some snow posible. Windy and colder. High: 45F°

A cold front will spend its Wednesday moving through the area.

Posted: Wed Jan 23 03:42:29 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 23 03:45:26 PST 2019

Speech to Text for Rain, then some snow posible. Windy and colder. High: 45F°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesday: Rain, then some snow possible. Windy and colder. High: 45F°

Wednesday night: Cloudy, breezy and much colder. Low:18°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Cold and windy. High: 29°

Detailed Forecast: A cold front will spend its Wednesday moving through the area. This will bring rain showers, maybe a few flakes of snow, and leave behind another blast of winter air. By tonight, temperatures will drop into the teens and that trend will pave the way for a chilly weekend. Early information continues to indicate some snow for the weekend, but, as of right now it doesn't look like it will do much in the way of accumulation.

Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031

Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 40°
Rain, then cold, cloudy and windy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rain, then some snow posible. Windy and colder. High: 45F°

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

THS Girls

Image

Grace Waggoner

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Gas prices and the economy

Image

New ownership take over Riley Restaurant

Image

Moving into the new History Center

Image

Lost Creek Sensory Path

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana cigarette tax hike, legal marijuana bids stalling