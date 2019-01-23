Clear

Rick's Rallies

Top Plays from the Wabash Valley

Posted: Tue Jan 22 20:44:51 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 22 20:44:52 PST 2019
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Rick's Rallies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tin....the iowa transfer with a couple of nice finishes for indiana state....isu needs more of that from christian to get their season going again... sulivan senior ben pirtle plays beat the buzzer and wins with the deep three in the arrows game last week versus vincennes lincoln....nothing like draining a shot to beat the horn.... vincennes lincoln junior brody ruggles with an awesome three-point play.... you got to see this again, what a spin move....then ruggles gets the ball hit out of his hands while he was in air, but he regroups and still banks two in while drawing the foul... what a play brody ruggles...
Terre Haute
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
A rainy, windy night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

THS Girls

Image

Grace Waggoner

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Gas prices and the economy

Image

New ownership take over Riley Restaurant

Image

Moving into the new History Center

Image

Lost Creek Sensory Path

Image

Proposed Indiana cigarette tax increase

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana cigarette tax hike, legal marijuana bids stalling