Speech to Text for ISU Basketball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... the indiana state men's basketball team welcomes one of the top teams in the mvc to the hulman center tomorrow when they host valparaiso.... the crusadors come in with a five and one league mark and tied for first place in the conference.... wednesday's game will be a chance for isu to make a major statement that they can play with the best in the league... the sycamores have struggled in mvc play....they sit just two and four in the moval and have dropped two straight.... head coach greg lansing says there at point where everyone in the program has to look at themselves and find a way to help this team turn things around < takes those guys to pick each other up sometimes .i'm miserable when we lose. know next morning when i see them i have to be positive. i have to pick them up, but these guys have to do that for each other. there the one on the floor within the action. they have to deal with adversity. they have to get after each other and hold each other accountable. getting better at it.> << time now for ricks rallies.... new sycamore christian williams has shown an ability to get to the