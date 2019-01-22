Speech to Text for THS Girls

important to me.> it was senior night at terre haute south, the lady braves hosted mooresville... amani brown with the deep three for south...he had the hot hand, brown had a team-high 26 points... south sophomore zayda hatfield drives baseline, throws it up and in and draws the foul....nice job zayda on a tough hoop... but this game was all mooresville....they lady pioneers led wire to wire.... mooresville wins 81-55