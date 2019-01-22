Clear

Grace Waggoner

Waggoner breaks Vincennes Rivet and Knox County all-time scoring record

Posted: Tue Jan 22 20:42:25 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 22 20:42:26 PST 2019
Posted By: WTHI Staff

welcome back.... vincennes rivet star basketball player grace waggoner tonight had a chance to break not one, but two records... waggonner came in needing 13 points to break the schools all- time scoring record and 15 for the knox county all-time mark... waggoner and her unbeaten lady patriots hosted lawrenceville... grace is a scoring machine who also shares the rock...she finds tia tolbert....bingo on the corner three for tia... time for the records to fall....grace breaks rivet's all-time girls scoring record on this layup passing kelly lane's old mark of 1,663 points set back in 1983... then waggoner breaks the knox county all-time record for boys or girls with that hoop... she passes ryan kerns 1,665 point mark set back in 1998 from north knox... i love seeing the smile on grace's face as she's honored for breaking the records, couldn't happen to a better person....she's the epitome of a class act on and off the court... rivet crushes lawrenceville 72-25.... waggoner finished with 30 points and like always was very humble about her big accomplisments.... < it's awesome. means the world to me. my personal goals have never been my priority. huge accomplishment, i'm so humble because their have been a lot of good basketball players come through knox county. my team is what's most important to me.> it was senior night at
