Speech to Text for Tuesday Late Forecast

injuries.. just like adults can. now to the weather department... what are we looking at for tonight... and the rest of the week here's a look at numbers as we go to break.. you're watching news 10 on my fox 10... tonight showers. steady temperature around 42. south wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. chance of precipitation is 100%. new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. wednesday showers likely, mainly before 11am. cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 28 by 5pm. south wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. winds could gust as high as 20 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. wednesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. west northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. thanks weather... the isu men's basketball team has a key conference home game tomorrow...we'll preview it tomorrow...we'home game conference team has a key basketball the isu men's weather... thanks mph. thanks weather...